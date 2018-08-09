IHOP says it isn’t planning to open a restaurant in Bangor

Alan Diaz | AP Alan Diaz | AP

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 9, 2018 3:17 pm

Updated: August 9, 2018 3:26 pm

An IHOP spokesperson released an official statement on Thursday saying that the company has no plans at this time to open a franchise in Bangor, despite comments made during a Tuesday night planning board meeting held by the city.

Stephanie Peterson, executive director of communications for IHOP, denied that her company was planning to expand to Bangor, despite the story being widely reported among a number of Maine media outlets.

“While we’re thrilled to hear that people are excited about the possibility of an IHOP in Bangor, Maine, neither the brand or the franchisee who owns the development rights for this area has plans underway to open a restaurant at this time,” she said in an email.

The BDN reported on Wednesday that an IHOP was set to open at 327 Odlin Road in Bangor, as part of a larger redevelopment of the Rodeway Inn. The hotel will be changed into a Hilton Home2 Suites, the parking lot will be totally redesigned, and a 4,800-square-foot restaurant building will be built on the property.

The planning board on Tuesday approved an overall construction project for a restaurant and hotel renovation at that location.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Will Savage, senior project manager with Acorn Engineering, the Portland-based firm redeveloping the site, said during his presentation that the restaurant is supposed to be an IHOP.

“[We are] looking at a detached 4,800-square-foot building which would be a national franchise with a seating capacity of 182, and I don’t think it’s any big secret that this is a proposed IHOP for this location,” Savage said during the meeting, which was videotaped.

Additionally, Bangor’s economic development director Tanya Emery said that the plans submitted by Giri Hotels, which owns the 327 Odlin Road property, included traffic counts for the restaurant that are based on an IHOP’s typical traffic patterns.

Giri also shared the Bangor Daily News story on its Twitter account.

One of our #bangormaine hotels is in the news! https://t.co/BfOItyCmC8 — Giri Hotels (@girihotels) August 8, 2018

Attempts to reach Giri Hotels Thursday were unsuccessful.