Nursing home abruptly announces closure, affecting 70 patients and 122 employees

By CBS 13 • August 9, 2018 8:13 pm

Updated: August 9, 2018 8:15 pm

A nursing home in West Paris has abruptly announced it is shutting down two months from now, citing a lack of money as the major reason why.

The owner of Ledgeview Living Center says he has been there since his parents took over ownership of the building nearly 50 years ago.

He says he was 14 years old when he started working at the living center.

Even some staff members have been working at Ledgeview for over 40 years.

Patients and staff say they were notified Thursday morning that the facility will be closing by phone call.

Business manager Roger Wilday says they’ve been struggling for years and under the current reimbursement system, they can no longer be profitable.

Over the next 60 days, officials are working to find care for 70 patients, but 122 employees will be without a job.

Ledgeview Living Center has been in West Paris for 46 years, and Wilday says he’s doing everything he can to find new homes for the patients.

“A couple of the local facilities have some empty beds, so we’ll work with them too, and hopefully we can transition this in a system that will maybe let some of the staff and residents go at the same time to make it kind of a smooth transition for them,” Wilday said.

Ledgeview will continue to operate for the next 60 days. Wilday also says this is one of the few independent homes left in the state.

