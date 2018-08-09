CDC report shows high rate of Maine mothers with opioid use disorder during labor and delivery

David Goldman | AP David Goldman | AP

By Patty Wight, Maine Public • August 9, 2018 5:17 pm

Updated: August 9, 2018 5:40 pm

Maine had among the highest annual rate of increases in the number of U.S. mothers who had opioid use disorder at the time of labor and delivery during a 15-year period.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a report Thursday that analyzed data from more than two dozen states between 1999 and 2014. It found that Maine’s rate increased by four cases per thousand deliveries each year.

In 1999, Maine saw a rate of less than one case per thousand deliveries. More than a decade later, that number had grown to 34 cases per thousand.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.