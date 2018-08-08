Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018: Brakey stands for freedom, Uhlenhake for Maine Senate, homecare referendum bad for Maine

August 8, 2018 8:45 am

Brakey stands for freedom

Sen. Eric Brakey has a record of doing what is right for the people of Maine. When Brakey arrived in Augusta, he did not waver from his principles, but stood for what he believed in.

Brakey has fought for liberty in many ways, such as sponsoring “constitutional carry” for legal gun owners, promoting freedom for medical cannabis patients, passing “right to try” to restore choice for the terminally ill, and sponsoring legislation making it easier for women to get access to birth control over the counter. These common-sense bills have helped to restore our liberties.

Maine people care about our freedoms and America’s future. It’s time to send a Mainer who shares our values to Washington, D.C.

Brakey has proven himself to be on the right side of history. I trust Brakey to fight for Maine’s future and put the brakes on the out-of-control trampling of our freedoms in Washington, D.C.

Dale Furno

Burnham

Uhlenhake for Maine Senate

I urge all voters on the east side of the Penobscot River from Lincoln to Castine (Senate District 8) to join me in voting for state Senate candidate Bev Uhlenhake. She has the experience as an elected municipal official, mother and business leader to address the multiple issues of Maine, enabling our state to grow and our people to thrive.

Uhlenhake is a Brewer city councilor and former Brewer mayor. The protracted state battles during Gov. Paul LePage’s tenure over the budget have made decision making by towns and schools unnecessarily difficult. Uhlenhake knows what municipal needs are and what needs to happen. Uhlenhake’s skill will help bring sensible order.

Uhlenhake has been a prominent commercial real estate broker for the last 14 years. Uhlenhake knows what small and large businesses in the region need to help them grow and prosper. Her knowledge is essential to developing the correct policies to bring greater prosperity to our area.

As she stated, “I am running because it’s time that schools and municipalities (our students, our teachers and our property taxpayers) get the same predictability and support from Augusta that is afforded to businesses of this state … we need to get policies and funding in place quicker and keep them stable.”

Uhlenhake’s experience working in the for-profit, not-for-profit, municipal and education sectors enables her to see the big picture — that’s invaluable in Augusta. Please join me in supporting her now and in November.

Pamela W. Person

Orland

Homecare referendum bad for Maine

The Maine People’s Alliance doesn’t really represent Maine people. Their latest scam the “free” home care referendum is simply more socialism at its best. And that’s not even taking into account the cronyism. Portions of the referendum are also unconstitutional. Why doesn’t this group appreciate and understand that Mainers don’t need its garbage ideas.

To make matters worse, passing Question 1 as the Maine People’s Alliance wrote it would create another cash-guzzling state agency. A new board that would be elected by secret ballot by — if you can believe this — the people who receive benefits or payments from the very board that defines and controls those same benefits and payments. Pure old-fashioned cronyism.

They also clearly do not care about the privacy of individuals. Question 1 would allow “constituency associations” — groups that want to advocate before the board — to have access to names and contact information for individuals receiving care to ask them to join the associations.

Question 1 is bad for Mainers. There must be a better way to help our seniors who struggle with caring for themselves without putting everyone else at risk. I will be voting no on Question 1.

Dave Gulya

Blue Hill

Tax scam

The recent BDN column about last year’s tax bill by Adam Michel of the Heritage Foundation is highly skewed in favor of a policy that is fiscally bankrupting the U.S. government. The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank heavily involved with pushing the Republican anti-consumer, pro-corporation agendas.

First off, $26,000 over 10 years is only $2,600 annually. Second, that is a grand total average of every taxpayer in the country, including the poor who will see no benefit and the uber rich who will see a tax reduction of tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars per year for each of the next 10 years.

Third, the way the tax law was written, the tax reduction for the non-wealthy individuals and families get scaled back over the next 10 years, while the benefits for the wealthy and corporations continue forever (or the next time the tax laws are re-written). Fourth, this has resulted in a budget-busting deficit projected by non-partisan groups such as the Congressional Budget Office to top an additional $1.9 trillion over the current deficit.

This in turn is being used to justify reducing or eliminating the budget for multiple federal agencies and programs put in place or maintained by every administration going back at least as far as Richard Nixon (who started the Environmental Protection Agency) and social services such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, SNAP, etc.

And last, there is no reliable evidence that the tax cuts being provided to corporations are, in fact, being used to fund much-needed pay raises to employees. Rather, they are being used for stock buybacks to further line the pockets of the major stockholders and boards of directors.

Jeffrey Kaplan

Biddeford

Jared Golden for Congress

Do you have health insurance with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare? I do. Are you grateful to be paying small premiums due to a subsidy from the federal government? I am. Do you have a pre-existing condition? I do.

If ACA health insurance is important to you, you need to pay attention and inform yourself of candidates’ views on this vital part of our lives. Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s vote for last year’s tax cut bill has led to increased ACA premiums, and he hopes eventually to eliminate it entirely. In November, vote for Jared Golden, who will act to maintain and support the ACA.

Nancy Asante

Perry