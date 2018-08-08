What you need to know in Maine to start your day

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 8, 2018 7:57 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 80s today, with afternoon thunderstorms in the western part of the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Coast Guard beefs up Bar Harbor security with a very tough-looking boat

Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard | BDN Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard | BDN

–The U.S. Coast Guard needed a little extra muscle in Bar Harbor this summer, so it called in a big gun — a response boat equipped with a M240B machine gun that can fire 950 rounds per minute.

The boat is working a routine security detail guarding cruise ships, their tenders and other traffic as it transits Frenchman Bay and the harbor. “We do these patrols all the time, so for me, there is nothing uncommon about them.”

LePage urges Mills, Hayes to step down while running to succeed him

–Gov. Paul LePage issued letters to Attorney General Janet Mills and State Treasurer Terry Hayes on Tuesday, asking them to “do the honorable thing” and either resign or take leaves of absence before continuing their 2018 runs to replace him.

“Your personal political ambitions should not come at the expense of the Maine people,” he wrote to both candidates.

Pick-your-own farms in Maine offer more than just berries

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–There’s nothing fresher than a juicy raspberry straight off the bush, warm from a day in the sun. But berries aren’t the only produce you can handpick in Maine.

While the most popular pick-you-own items are berries, apples and pumpkins, farmers scattered throughout the state offer a much wider variety of pick-your-own products, including melons, peaches, flowers and corn. And since these fruits and vegetables become ripe at different times, from spring to fall, there’s almost always something available to pick during growing season.

UMaine kicker Kenny Doak looking to atone for last season

–There was a ton of pressure on Kenny Doak last season. He was the first full-scholarship kicker at the University of Maine and he was being counted on to help the Black Bears win close games that are commonplace in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Things did not go well from the get-go.

The best ‘Castle Rock’ episode yet starts to reveal more secrets

Courtesy Hulu | BDN Courtesy Hulu | BDN

–Going into episode five, which went up on Hulu today, it’s pretty clear to viewers of this Stephen King-inspired series that the mysterious prisoner (Bill Skarsgard) had something to do with driving poor Zalewski to murder. This episode doesn’t disappoint (except maybe for one unfortunate mispronunciation of “Bangor”).

Do this: Snorkel at Phillips Lake in Dedham

Covering more than 800 acres, Phillips Lake in Dedham is known for its clear water, abundance of fish and giant underwater boulders, all of which makes it a great place to snorkel.

If planning to snorkel or swim, BDN Outdoors reporter Aislinn Sarnacki suggests paddling or boating out to the islands, six of which are conserved by the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust and are open to the public during daytime hours. “Maybe now I can convince some of our friends to come out snorkeling with us. I don’t think they believe us about just how scenic the underwater scene is here in Maine.”

In other news…

Maine

Teen bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by car in Belfast

Maine surgeon sues hospital, claims he was forced out because of his age

Maine man gets 5-year sentence for accident that killed his best friend

Bangor

Deputies find deceased man during Milford medical call

UMaine Sports Hall of Famer Standbrook’s granddaughter named Black Bear assistant

Stephen King’s son thinks ‘Jaws’ holds the clue to an unsolved murder

Business

What the latest forecast says about the future of Maine’s economy

Maibec sells Masardis, St. Pamphile mills to another Quebec company

Papers caught up in trade war see tariffs pushing them off cliff

Politics

Tangles remain in how Maine Clean Election candidates will get $1 million owed to them

LePage not controversial when it comes to appointing judges

Elections test Trump clout in Ohio, other battlegrounds

Opinion

Prosecutors serve a vital role in combating the opioid epidemic

What other departments can learn from Portland’s recruiting success

When government assistance isn’t welfare

Sports

Moreland homers in 10th to lift Red Sox over Blue Jays 10-7

Alumnus named new Belfast football coach

NESN Red Sox analyst Remy suffers cancer relapse

