City to use $1M from property sale to rebuild burned fire station

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 2:55 pm

Updated: August 8, 2018 2:56 pm

City government is moving swiftly to use $1 million from the sale of a public lot to make urgent repairs to a fire station that burned last fall.

On Monday, the City Council will vote on using funds from the sale of property on the Eastern Waterfront to rebuild the Portland Fire Department’s Allen Avenue station, which was damaged after a fire broke out in its kitchen last September.

Last week, the council’s finance committee approved the expenditure along with allocations of $1 million to a city fund to support affordable housing and $110,000 to fund the city’s plan to address climate change. The money comes from the $3.3 million sale last year of a lot on Thames Street that will house the new headquarter of payment processing company Wex.

The full council will take the unusual step of considering and voting on the appropriations during two separate meetings on the same day next week “due to the immediate repairs required” at the fire station, a city spokeswoman said. The meetings are scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. at City Hall.

“Time is of the essence to get the Allen Avenue fire station back up and running for our residents,” Councilor Nick Mavodones, chairman of the finance committee, said in a written statement.

The fire station is currently closed because of the damage it suffered in the blaze, which reportedly began after firefighters responded to a call and forgot to turn off the stove.

The cost of repairs is inflated by the fact that the old building does not meet city code. The total price tag is estimated at $1.3 million, some of which will be covered by insurance, spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Grondin said that work required to reopen the station includes bringing it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and installing working sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

