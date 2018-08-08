Dover-Foxcroft crash victim, 65, dies after 10 days in hospital

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 3:39 pm

A Dover-Foxcroft woman died early Wednesday morning after a 10-day hospitalization following a fiery car crash last week, police said.

Jacqueline Brammer, 65, died just after midnight Wednesday at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor due to complications from a recent surgery, Dover-Foxcroft police Chief Ryan Reardon said. She was hospitalized July 30 with non-life-threatening injuries she received in car a serious crash earlier that day, the chief said.

On July 30, Brammer was driving on Greeleys Landing Road when she lost control of her car and drove about 10 feet up the roadside embankment, striking a stand of trees, Reardon said. Police believe Brammer experienced some kind of medical issue that caused her to leave the road.

Minutes before police arrived, Brammer’s car caught fire while lodged in the trees, Reardon said. A Dover-Foxcroft sergeant pulled her from the flaming car, and she was transported to the hospital with injuries from which she was expected to recover, he said.

On Wednesday, Reardon said he was informed by Brammer’s family that the 65-year-old died around 12:15 a.m.

