Woman sentenced to 11 years for stabbing Maine man to death

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 4:56 pm

Updated: August 8, 2018 5:38 pm

The woman who stabbed a Belmont man to death last year will serve at least 11 years in prison.

Victoria Scott, 25, claimed she was defending herself when she stabbed Edwin Littlefield of Belmont repeatedly in the leg on the evening of Feb. 8, 2017. Scott stabbed Littlefield in the leg 11 times during the fight that started as an argument between minor acquaintances.

A jury found Scott guilty of manslaughter in April.

At her sentencing hearing Wednesday in Belfast, Justice Robert Murray sentenced Scott to 16 years in prison with all but 11 years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

Murray said the Scott was a good candidate for probation and that a significant mitigating factor in sentencing was her “highly favorable prospect for rehabilitation.” However, Murray said Scott has failed to take responsibility for her actions.

The state asked for a sentence of 17 years in prison with all but 12 suspended, followed by four years of probation. The defense asked for a sentence of five years in prison with all but two years suspended, followed by four years of probation.

Prior to receiving her sentence, Scott addressed the court and maintained that she acted in self-defense on the night of Feb. 8, 2017, which she called her “own personal apocalypse.”

“I will be haunted by the horror of what happened in that driveway for the rest of my life,” Scott said.

The stabbing occurred at a residence in Waldo. Scott, who was 23 at the time of the stabbing, claimed she went into the driveway to ask Littlefield why he seemed upset and that he attacked her.

Prosecutors contended that Scott overheard Littlefield saying disparaging things about her, and that she pursued him as he was trying to leave the house, and that she provoked the assault.

Littlefield’s friends and family gave several emotional statements in court Wednesday, expressing to Murray the loss they have felt since his death. Bernadette Littlefield, his sister, said she still cries herself to sleep two to three times a week, and members of her family still have nightmares about what Littlefield went through the night he died.

“Nothing can be said to ease the pain that I am going through,” she said through tears. “I miss my brother so much.”

Members of Scott’s family also gave statements at the hearing. Her family described her as inquisitive and full of possibility despite “having a difficult time understanding” socialization, according to her sister Arianna.

Scott allegedly stabbed two other people during fights in the past, according to court records, but Scott’s attorneys blocked those past incidents from being presented during her trial. Neither of those victims decided to press charges.

