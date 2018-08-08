Teen bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by car in Belfast

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 6:55 am

A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Belfast on Sunday.

Laila Al-Matrouk died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from her sister and a statement from the superintendent of the school district where she was a student.

Al-Matrouk was riding her bicycle from her home on Sunday when she was struck by a car on Route 1, where police found her unresponsive on the side of the road.

Al-Matrouk suffered a traumatic brain injury, and was put on life support, according to a Facebook post written by her sister on Tuesday. The injury was so severe, that had Al-Matrouk survived, “she would have been in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.”

She was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor following the collision on Sunday afternoon.

In her sister’s post, Al-Matrouk was described as “smart, strong-willed, outspoken, funny and charismatic.”

She will be buried in Kuwait later this week, according to the post. A service will be held upon the family’s return to the United States.

“It is with great sadness that I share with the RSU #71 community that we have lost one of our very brightest lights,” Superintendent Mary Alice McLean wrote in a separate Facebook post.

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday. Details will be forthcoming, according to McLean’s post.

