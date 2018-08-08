Maine man suffers head injury in hit-and-run

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County News • August 8, 2018 10:28 am

Updated: August 8, 2018 10:30 am

A Bremen man is in fair condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after suffering a head injury in a hit-and-run on Rial Herald Road in Bremen on Sunday night.

George Stouter, 76, of Bremen was walking his dog when he stopped to talk to a neighbor in a vehicle going west, away from Route 32. Michael Bradley, 52, of Bristol was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 east, toward Route 32, when he struck Stouter, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley allegedly left the scene. He was summoned on a charge of Class C leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a felony, shortly afterward, according to Kane.

Stouter was transported by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta before being transferred to Maine Medical Center, Kane said.

Stouter remained at the hospital in fair condition Tuesday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Bradley could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, according to Kane. Bradley’s truck was impounded. The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched emergency services at 8:06 p.m. Sunday.

The Bremen Fire Department, Bremen First Responders, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

