Maine man sentenced for pouring laundry detergent into woman’s eyes

Hancock County Jail | BDN Hancock County Jail | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 9:23 am

A Sedgwick man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for pouring laundry detergent into a woman’s eyes.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, all but the 256 days that Jamie D. Moore, 25, has spent behind bars since his arrest last fall was suspended, allowing him to be released from Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Calling the crime a “horrible” act, Justice Bruce Mallonee also ordered Moore to serve three years of probation after being released and to pay more than $10,000 total restitution for the Oct. 22 incident, during which he also trashed the apartment where he and the victim were living.

Moore had been charged with domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault. In exchange for his guilty plea, the charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and one aggravated assault charge were dismissed.

According to court records, the victim had to get medical treatment for her eyes in Boston after the assault.

Moore is to pay $2,500 in restitution to the woman whom police say he knocked to the floor and held down while he poured laundry detergent into her eyes. The remaining money is to go to his former landlord for the damage he caused to the apartment. According to court records, Moore smashed two televisions, broke furniture into pieces, pulled a bathroom sink off the wall and smashed out windows, among other things.

Hancock County Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples told Mallonee in court on Monday that the plea deal was reached, in part, to avoid forcing the victim in the case to testify and to not risk an acquittal. She said it is not clear to what extent the victim may have had eyesight problems prior to the attack.

“This is very difficult for her to deal with,” Staples said, adding that the district attorney’s office has had difficulty getting medical information from the victim since Moore’s arrest.

Moore’s defense attorney, Robert Van Horn, told the judge that if the case had gone to trial, his client would have disputed any claim that he intentionally poured laundry detergent into the victim’s eyes. Both Moore and the victim had been drinking on the night of the incident, he said, and it is not clear whether the victim has kept up with recommended medical appointments since the incident, which may have compounded her medical situation.

Moore also has no prior violent criminal record and has been getting substance abuse counseling in jail, Van Horn said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

