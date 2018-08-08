Water main break shuts down portion of Bangor’s Main Street

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 8:20 am

A water main break has shut down the portion of Main Street in Bangor beneath the Interstate 395 overpass.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the road block had not snarled traffic because drivers headed away from downtown were still able to board the entrance ramp onto the highway. In the opposite direction, drivers were able to exit the highway and continue downtown.

But drivers cannot drive down Main Street beneath the bridge, meaning those headed toward Hampden — or coming from Hampden into Bangor — will need to find a new route.

Bangor Public Works and Water District crews have blocked off that portion of road to make emergency repairs to the underground line, Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said.

Officials do not yet know what time the road will re-open to traffic.

