Severe microburst takes down 40-60 trees in New Sweden

By Christopher Bouchard, The County • August 8, 2018 5:30 pm

NEW SWEDEN, Maine — A short-lived but intense storm left its mark on New Sweden Tuesday morning, taking down 40 to 60 trees and knocking out power to hundreds of area residents, according to a County emergency official.

John Gibson, deputy director of Aroostook County Emergency Management, said Wednesday that the damage occurred on Route 161, roughly one mile north of the four corners where Northstar Variety is located.

He said the National Weather Service in Caribou confirmed that the damage was caused by a “microburst” that packed winds of 60-70 miles per hour. A microburst is a localized column of sinking air, or downdraft, within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage at the surface, according to the National Weather Service.

Rich Norton of the National Weather Service Caribou office said Wednesday that severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in northern Aroostook between about 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday beginning in the Fort Kent area and then spreading east across Madawaska Lake and beyond.

Norton estimated that much of the damage from the microburst in the New Sweden area occurred at about 7:45 in the morning.

Gibson said about “40 to 60 trees are either down or uprooted” in New Sweden.

