Mainers flock to water park as temps, humidity spike

By CBS 13 • August 7, 2018 11:55 am

SACO, Maine — In the heat and humidity, people are doing whatever they can to stay cool, comfortable and safe.

Hundreds of people spent the day Monday at Funtown Splashtown USA to try and cool off. Temperatures remained in the low 90s Tuesday as well.

Some people at the park said the weather was hard to move around in, and that keeping the body cool is the best way to stay mobile.

Some of the customers said they wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else in the heat, and that Mainers need to stay hydrated.

“Definitely, if you’re going to be outside, drink a ton of fluid, water, Gatorade, stay by something cool,” Heather Stanley said.

EMTs at Splashtown said they had to stay extra busy Monday to make sure everyone was safe.

