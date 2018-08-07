Weather
August 07, 2018
It’s so hot out these Bangor events have been postponed or moved inside

Gabor Degre | BDN
Austin Kinney, right, and his friend Alex Santiago both of Bangor went for a swim in the water of the Kenduskeag Stream to escape from the heat Tuesday. The temperature in the region topped out in the mid 90s for the second day.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Another day of sweltering heat and humidity, and the threat of evening thunderstorms Tuesday prompted several outdoor events in Bangor to either be moved inside or be postponed.

The Bangor Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that it would postpone National Night Out, an annual nationally coordinated event to promote public safety, to next month because of the dangerously hot weather and the chance of a storm. The event was set to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Second Street Park, and a new date has yet to be picked although it will like be in September, Sgt. Wade Betters said.

The potential storm also prompted the Bangor Band to move its weekly performance on the waterfront inside, to Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School, according to a tweet. The community band plays at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, although this week’s performance will moved to 6:45 p.m., the band tweeted.

A thunderstorm was moving east toward the Bangor area, threatening winds up over to 30 mph and large pellets of hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm was predicted to roll into the Queen City sometime this evening, capping off a muggy day where high temperatures hovered in the low-90s but felt closer to 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

The combined heat and humidity led the NWS to issue a heat advisory for the second day in a row, urging people in coastal and interior Maine to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity or long periods of time outside.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection echoed a similar warning in an air quality alert that covers the coastline, which will stay in effect until 11 p.m. Elevated ozone levels will impair breathing, the DEP wrote, especially for the elderly, children and people with respiratory or heart problems.

Some Maine cities are offering relief from the oppressive air in public cooling stations. In Bangor, residents can find reprieve at the city’s Park and Recreation building at 647 Main St. until to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The rest of the week is expected to stay hot in Bangor, although the worst may be over.

On Wednesday, the high temperature is predicted to reach 85 degrees, but will feel like 90. There is a chance that more stormy weather will blow through in the afternoon, according to the forecast.

Thursday and Friday in Bangor are expected to be in the 80s, with the last of the rain showers expected to have cleared into sunshine by Friday morning.

