‘Most interesting man in the world’ to give talk in Maine

By Shawn P. Sullivan, The York Weekly • August 7, 2018 3:27 pm

YORK, Maine — Jonathan Goldsmith is an interesting man.

He has been in hundreds of TV shows and movies over the years. He has gotten shot between the eyes by John Wayne in “The Shootist,” has appeared opposite Burt Lancaster in “Go Tell the Spartans,” and has a role as Christine Baranski’s significant other in the “Mamma Mia” sequel that’s in theaters this summer.

He is the spokesman for and holds an equity position with Astral Tequila, which, he says, “makes tequila the old-fashioned way — slow and delicious.” Previously, he spent more than a decade as the “Most Interesting Man in the World” in a series of Dos Equis beer advertisements — a role for which he has been immortalized through an untold number of humorous internet memes.

He is the author of “Stay Interesting: I Don’t Always Tell Stories About My Life, But When I Do They’re True and Amazing,” his 2017 memoir that, as it says online at Amazon, is a “truly daring and bold tale, and a manifesto about taking chances, not giving up, making courageous choices, and living a truly adventurous, and always interesting life.”

No doubt about it: Goldsmith is an interesting man. Is it any wonder, then, that he has been asked to be the special guest speaker for the annual Hancock Classic at the Cliff House in Cape Neddick Friday, Aug. 10?

The event is a fundraiser for the Hancock Family Fund for Healthy Aging, which supports York Hospital’s programs and services that promote and benefit the health and well-being of seniors on physical, emotional and spiritual levels. Programs and services focus on such areas as strength and balance, Medicare information, neighborhood networking, deliveries of food and medications, transportation and other needs, according to Jody Merrill, a spokesperson for the hospital.

The event begins Friday at 6 p.m. at The Cliff House, 591 Shore Road in Cape Neddick. Tickets are available at yorkhospital.com/Hancock or (207) 351-2385.

York Hospital’s board of directors established the Hancock Family Fund for Healthy Aging in 2015 as a tribute to Frank and Kay Hancock, both known for their leadership, community spirit, can-do attitudes and service and commitment to the hospital, according to Merrill. The couple’s three children — son Josh and daughters Emi and Cal proposed the fund after Kay passed as a way to continue their parents’ legacy of contributing to the community of York and patients of York Hospital.

Frank Hancock once served as Maine’s attorney general and was chairman of York Hospital’s board of directors. Kay Hancock was a hospital trustee and chaired many committees.

Josh Hancock is chairman of the committee organizing the fundraiser. He is an entertainment automotive expert with more than two decades of experience as a creative consultant for movies and television — he has worked with directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, for example, and is currently a technical advisor for the next “John Wick” sequel and director Quentin Tarantino’s next film. He and Goldsmith are friends.

“We are delighted to have such a fun and exciting line-up this year to raise money for York Hospital, from our special guest speaker, Jonathan Goldsmith, to a live auction experience provided by Astor Martin,” Hancock said. “I am thrilled to continue the work of my parents in supporting the Hancock Family Fund for Healthy Aging and all it does for York Hospital and our healthy agers in York.”

This is the second year in a row that Goldsmith will be the special guest at the annual fundraiser. He’ll turn 80 next month and is an example of going strong at any age. The key to aging successfully is “to be interested in things — and to read,” Goldsmith said.

“You have to first be interested in the world,” he said.

Goldsmith said he is a fan of Maine and attended camp in the northern part of the state when he was a child. “I think Maine is perhaps the most beautiful state in the country,” he said. “I have an affinity for your whole state. There’s a certain civility in your state.”

In addition to speaking at the event, Goldsmith said he is currently on tour for Astral and Sombra Mezcal, adding he is finding great joy in helping to build the company. The company gives 1 percent of its profits to help environmental causes, he said. Goldsmith in general is involved with assorted charities, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Vermont, where he and his wife, Barbara, live.

“Giving back is something important to me,” he said.

Goldsmith said he is an enthusiastic supporter of York Hospital, adding he has met some of the hospital’s doctors and board members and is pleased to be involved with the event on Friday.

“I feel very fortunate and am glad to help the hospital,” he said. “The community and the state of Maine are lucky to have it.”

