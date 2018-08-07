Your Tuesday update

State
August 07, 2018
Gabor Degre | BDN
People stage a die-in Monday to commemorate the nuclear bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 73 years ago. The bomb “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima Aug. 6, 1945, killing tens of thousands on that day. The plutonium bomb “Fat Man” was dropped on Nagaski three days later killing tens of thousands more.
By Natalie Williams

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout the state today, with scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Fishermen in the Gulf of Maine say they’re being ‘driven out of business’ by quota costs

The crew of the Finlander unloads their morning catch at the Pierce Island Co-Op in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

— In a system fishermen and some regulators say is outdated, fishermen are only allowed quotas to catch a certain amount of fish. To catch more, they must pay other fishermen for their quotas. But sometimes, the people holding those quotas aren’t active fishermen. They’ve left the business or their share of the fish catch has been handed down by a relative.

“The system currently allows for quota to be passed down as heirlooms and generations of people are making money simply off leasing their quota and that’s wrong. When you make quota an heirloom, fish are no longer a resource,” said Pat Shepard, sector manager of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

Ole Time Woodsman, a Maine fly dope from the 1880s, is back

— Ole Time Woodsman, a fly deterrent with a story that spans back to Maine logging camps in the 1880s, has been resurrected and is now available for purchase online. With a pungent scent that is meant to mask the natural odor of a ripe lumberjack, the dark brown liquid is made from the same recipe as it was more than 100 years ago.

But what’s in this fly dope might surprise you.

Clearing of Bangor homeless camp resulted in more camps, not permanent housing

David Williams, 53, in the tent where he lives with his wife Maria in Bangor. Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, was among the homeless people who had to move their camp when the city cleared an area of bushes along the Penobscot River.

— The clearing of one of Bangor’s largest homeless encampments last month drove dozens of people to form smaller camps around the city — and virtually none of them into shelters and permanent housing, according to police and shelter workers.

— Eventually, homeless populations are likely to retreat into the deep woods where they are less visible, but where “it’s hard for people to get help if they need it,” Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said.

Lawsuit accuses former IDEXX employees of trade secret misuse

— In a suit filed Friday in federal court, a Portland-based veterinary goods company claims that former employees took information that could benefit a new competitor. IDEXX filed the 32-page suit in an effort to gain protection for potential breach of conflict and trade secret misuse.

Maine’s third summer of drought conditions could start to affect Maine wells

Gravel bars are evident on the Aroostook River near the mouth of the Presque Isle Stream on July 11. The Aroostook River feeds gravel aquifers that supply drinking water to almost 6,000 people, and as of July, the river's flow is less than half of the average for this time of year.

— Abnormally dry conditions in most of the state and a moderate drought in southern Maine has residents and water experts concerned. Three years of dry summers have not done any favors for Maine’s ground water supply, according to a state water expert.

“People are starting to run out of water,” said Ryan Gordon, hydrogeologist with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. “It’s going to affect more people as drought [conditions] for the third summer in a row cover a lot of the state.”

Bangor Civil War hero to finally get grave marker

— David Hanson, who re-enlisted three times to fight in the civil war, will be recognized next week for his service, and his grave at Mount Hope Cemetery — unmarked for more than 140 years — will be rededicated. It’s part of the Bangor Historical Society’s second annual Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience program.

UMaine receiver Wright looking for memorable final season

The University of Maine’s Micah Wright during the team’s first practice of the season in Orono Wednesday.

— When he has been on the field, Micah Wright has been a game changer: someone with the ability to break a big play every time he touches the ball. But he has suffered two season-ending injuries and has had to serve a pair of two-game suspensions for his role in off-field incidents.

“I came in here young and dumb and not necessarily mature,” said Wright. “I have definitely matured a lot as a person and as a player, and I’m ready to contribute to the team in any way possible.”

