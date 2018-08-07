Deputies find deceased man during Milford medical call

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Natalie Williams • August 7, 2018 5:47 pm

Penobscot County Sheriff deputies found a deceased man during a medical call in Milford Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to 103 Main Road at approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7 after it was reported that a man was found unresponsive on the floor. When deputies arrived to the home, they immediately determined the man was deceased, according to a press release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death is unknown and is being treated as suspicious. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner are working to determined the cause of death, according to the release.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no immediate threat or danger to public safety,” the release states.

Police said no additional information is being released at this time.

