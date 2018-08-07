Teens rescued after pulled over dam in New Hampshire

Deb Cram | Seacoast Online Deb Cram | Seacoast Online

The Associated Press • August 7, 2018 10:05 am

Crews have rescued two teenage swimmers who were pulled over a dam in New Hampshire.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief John Powers tells Foster’s Daily Democrat the boys weren’t hurt at the Wiswall Falls Mill Site on the Lamprey River.

He said the volume of water going over the dam from recent heavy rain pulled them over. He said the boys managed to get safely to an island in the middle of the river.

Rescuers from the Durham and Lee fire departments assisted with setting up a rope rescue system and forged across the elevated river to the island.

