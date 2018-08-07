Fetus found on American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport

Ted S. Warren | AP Ted S. Warren | AP

Lori Aratani, Washington Post • August 7, 2018 12:22 pm

A fetus was found aboard an American Airlines plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday morning, according to news reports.

WNBC New York reported that a cleaning crew found the 5- or 6-month-old fetus in the toilet of one of the plane’s bathrooms. The American Airlines’ jet had originated in Charlotte and had been parked in a hangar when the fetus was discovered early Tuesday morning, the station said.

Officials at American Airlines said they were cooperating with the authorities. The Queens County District Attorney is looking into the matter.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement about this situation,” an airline spokesman said.

Officials with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which manages the airport, did not return calls for comment.

Airport officials this morning tweeted about possible delays, but did not make mention of the reason.

They later noted that the plane was cleared and they did not anticipate additional impacts.

