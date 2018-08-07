Woman struck by boat propeller in Maine remains in fair condition

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 7, 2018 3:07 pm

A Brunswick woman who fell out of a boat and was struck by its propeller in Harpswell on Sunday was listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Casey L. Chandler, 21, suffered severe lacerations to her leg, Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said Monday.

Chandler was one of six people headed south on the New Meadows River just before 3 p.m. Sunday when the incident occurred.

Chandler was taken by Cundy’s Harbor ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter then took her to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Maine Marine Patrol officers interviewed the other five occupants of the 15-foot boat, including the pilot, Nate Brewer, 19, of Cundy’s Harbor.

A blood alcohol test was conducted on Brewer as is standard procedure.

The incident remains under investigation. Nichols said Tuesday afternoon that there were no updates to the investigation.

