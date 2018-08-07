Wiscasset principal quits to take job for Topsham-based district

Charlotte Boynton | Lincoln County News Charlotte Boynton | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County News • August 7, 2018 1:00 am

Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Peg Armstrong has resigned.

Armstrong informed Wiscasset School Department Superintendent Terry Wood of her resignation Thursday, July 26.

Armstrong will become assistant superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75, which consists of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.

“Although I enjoyed being the principal at WMHS, when I became aware of the position in MSAD 75, I needed to explore the possibility and felt it was a great fit for me,” Armstrong said.

As for WMHS, Armstrong hopes the department will hire a collaborative leader to continue the staff’s good work; develop the school’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming, and its interdisciplinary programming; and add more project-based learning in the middle school.

“I have mixed feelings,” Armstrong said of leaving WMHS. “I intended to be there longer, and I will miss the students and staff. I felt supported at Wiscasset and was working on some great initiatives, so it is hard to leave.”

The school is accepting applications for principal and advertising the opening. Wood said she is forming a hiring committee and applications were reviewed starting Monday.

“We have some very good candidates and I believe that we should be able to have the position filled before the first day of school,” Wood said.

Armstrong started work in Wiscasset on Oct. 26, 2015. She brought 30 years of experience as a teacher, clinical social worker and administrator to the job.

