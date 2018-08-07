Heat forces Boothbay Harbor eatery to close early

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 7, 2018 3:02 pm

Updated: August 7, 2018 3:23 pm

Citing safety concerns related to the extreme heat, Shannon’s Unshelled, a seafood shack in the heart of Boothbay Harbor, closed early Tuesday afternoon in order to keep employees and customers safe.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions in the harbor, we will be closing early at 2:00,” Shannon’s Unshelled wrote on their Facebook page just after 1:30 p.m. “We want to ensure our employees are safe in this heat as well as our customers.”

The shack, which offers outdoor picnic tables not far from the town’s well-known footbridge, typically remains open until 7 p.m.

Nick Upham, fire chief in Boothbay Harbor, said just before 2:30 p.m. that he’d only heard one heat-related call Tuesday, and EMTs had taken the person to Lincoln Health Miles Campus with heat exhaustion.

But Upham said that near the water, “it’s actually not that bad right now. Believe it or not, it’s hot and muggy, but right now there’s a little bit of a sea breeze on the water.”

