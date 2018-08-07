Man shot while playing disc golf in Turner

Courtesy of Cameron Hart | WGME Courtesy of Cameron Hart | WGME

By CBS 13 • August 7, 2018 6:27 am

Updated: August 7, 2018 6:42 am

A Lewiston man said he’s lucky to be alive, after being grazed by a bullet while playing disc golf.

Cameron Hart plays disc golf at the Stevens Mountain View course several times a week. He said he never could have imagined being struck by a bullet while playing a game.

“I was very, very lucky,” Hart said. “God was with me that day.”

A game of disc golf on Sunday became dangerous when Hart said he heard gunshots.

“We were just walking up, and the guy started shooting,” Hart said. “I believe the second round hit me.”

Hart said he was struck by his upper lip and taken to the hospital.

He said the rounds were being shot nearby off the course.

He believes the bullet ricocheted, hitting his face in the process.

“Doctors said inches or anywhere else and I’d be dead,” Hart said.

Hart’s friend, Maurice Clark, was playing disc golf with him when it happened.

“It could’ve been any of us,” Clark said. “It could’ve been my dad. It’s just a hard thing to stomach, really.”

He and Hart said the disc golf course is safe and that the issue is not about guns but the operators behind them.

“Maybe use your head before you use your gun,” Clark said.

“When it comes to guns there’s no playing around,” Hart said.

Hart’s family looked over the scene with Maine State Police to try and figure out how the bullet hit him.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.