Penn State golfer back to defend his Charlie’s Maine Open title

BDN Sports • August 6, 2018 7:07 pm

The Charlie’s Maine Open will be held at the Augusta Country Club Tuesday and Wednesday with 108 golfers — pros and amateurs — slated to tee off.

The pro-am was held Monday.

Former Penn State University golfer J.D. Dornes from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, won last year’s tournament and will look to defend his title over the 6,199-yard, par-70 course in Manchester.

One of his challengers will be an amateur, 21-year-old Reese McFarlane of Cape Elizabeth who became just the third player from Maine to win the New England Amateur title last month at the Portland Country Club.

McFarlane, a 6-foot-3 lefty who plays golf at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, was the first Maine golfer to win the New England Amateur since two-time winner Mark Plummer, who won in 1979 and 1994.

Plummer is also in the field and the Augusta Country Club is his home course.

This is the seventh straight year the Charlie’s Maine Open is being held at the Augusta Country Club.

There won’t be any cuts for the professionals, but just the low 20 amateurs (and ties) will advance to the second round.

The Charlie’s Maine Open used to be held in July, and teamed with the Greater Bangor Open and New Hampshire Open to give golfers an opportunity to play three tournaments within a nine-day span.

But the Maine State Golf Association and the Women’s Maine State Golf Association merged and the WMSGA’s Maine Women’s Amateur was scheduled for July 23-25, forcing the Charlie’s Maine Open to be pushed back to August.

