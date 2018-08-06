Bangor swimmer earns high school All-America accolades

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • August 6, 2018 1:02 am

Colby Prouty, a 2018 graduate of Bangor High School, has been named by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association an All-American in the 100-yard breaststroke.

NISCA awards All-America recognition to the top 100 swimmers in the United States based on time standards achieved in public and or private secondary school competition.

“My mother has been a huge inspiration to me. I would not be the swimmer I am without my mom. She is the epitome of the best swimming mom,” Prouty, a four-time Maine Principals’ Association Class A breaststroke champion, said.

“All-American was definitely a goal since I was a young swimmer,” Prouty said.

Prouty’s gold medal swim of of 56.17 seconds in the 100 breaststroke at this year’s Class A state championship established a new state record and ranks him 70th among this year’s NISCA All-Americans.

“I am excited to be an All-American and I want to thank coach [Phil] Emery, coach [David] Barnett, and coach [Jameson] Ploch,” all of whom coached Prouty during his four years as a Ram.

Prouty is the second swimmer in the history of Bangor High swimming and diving to be named an All-American. The late Jason Thomas earned All America honors in 1999 in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

Former Bangor High divers Kevin Martin, George Shea, Kevin Wright and Roy Warren, also received NISC All-America honors during their careers. Martin, Wright and Warren have since been inducted into the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.

Following significant time improvement during his sophomore year in the 100 breaststroke at the MPA championship, Prouty said his All-America goal became “realistic.”

After he and his coaches analyzed his breaststroke racing, the second half of the 100 breaststroke became a training priority. “I worked on my stroke count and staying long with my stroke in the second half of the race.” Prouty explained.

Typically, the University of Connecticut recruit maintains a stroke count, by each 25-yard length, of 6, 7, 8 and 8, respectively.

Prouty credits Zach Gasaway, his Canoe City Swim Club coach, with refining the technique to maintain a balanced stroke count and a long stroke.

Swimming at the 2018 MPA championship non-tapered — not having cut back on training intensity or duration prior to an important competition — he elected instead to continue to train for the YMCA Nationals. In April, Prouty swam tapered at the Nationals and clocked an even faster swim of 55.15 to finish second.

Prouty’s Y Nationals swim would have placed him 30th on the NISCA All-America list and has him looking forward to the next the level of competition at UConn.

“Being around a team of UConn’s caliber is exciting for me. I have never had the opportunity to train with a breaststroke group of this caliber,” Prouty said.

The Huskies open the 2018-2019 season in Annapolis, Md., against Louisiana State University and the United States Naval Academy.

Portland plans 50th reunion

The 1968 New England Swimming and Diving Interscholastic Champion Portland High Bulldogs will hold their 50th reunion on Friday, Aug. 10.

Lee Crocker, one of the organizers of the event and a member of the 1968 team, said “It has been a joy to reach out to old teammates and have them express how meaningful it was to be part of this special team and their willingness to come together and celebrate this team 50 years later.”

At the Portland YMCA, the Bulldogs scored 47 points to win the New England title ahead of second place East Longmeadow (Mass.) High School. Rodney Paulson won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and set pool records with his wins.

The New England crown highlighted the team’s extraordinary season during which Portland won the state championship and finished undefeated in dual-meet competition, including victories over the Bowdoin College freshmen and the Phillips Exeter Academy frosh.

The 1968 Bulldogs initiated a three-year run during which Portland won 30 consecutive dual meets and three state titles.

That squad was the fifth coached by former Portland coach Harold Paulson, who was the first inductee into the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame. During his 46 years, the Bulldogs won 24 high school titles.

