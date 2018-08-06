Your Monday update

Charlie Neibergall | AP Charlie Neibergall | AP

August 6, 2018

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout the state today, with clouds moving in during the afternoon.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

If you’ve ever wanted to hunt bears in Maine, this is the year

–Randy Cross of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, who has been doing bear research for more than 30 years, says he thinks hunters might have an advantage during the upcoming bear season.

It’s been a bad year for the berries that bears usually eat, which means that it’s more likely that bears will be tempted to visit bait left by hunters in the woods.

–Bear season kicks off with Youth Bear Day on Aug. 25.

Last call: Escape Bangor to close later this month

–The owners of Escape Bangor on Stillwater Ave. said in a recent Facebook post that they didn’t have enough customers to support staffing during all scheduled hours, so they’ll be closing on Aug. 18. Escape Bangor will be open weekends only until then. It opened in 2016 as the trend of “Escape Rooms” swept the country, in which groups of people are locked in a room for an hour and must solve a series of puzzles to free themselves.

Red Sox stun Yankees in extra innings to complete four-game sweep

–Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday night to win the game 5-4, extending the team’s lead in the AL East to 9 1/2 games over the Yankees.

–The Red Sox have a day off on Monday, and play again 7 p.m. Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays to kick off a nine-day road trip.

Proposed Farm Bill amendment could negate local food laws in Maine

–Buried deep within the 641 pages of the proposed 2018 Farm Bill is an amendment that food sovereignty supporters fear is an attack on local control of food. Under the proposed amendment, if any one state allows the production or manufacture of a particular agricultural product, the other 49 must do so as well, regardless if existing state or local laws prohibit it.

“Small farmers and people in the local food movement see it as a real threat,” Betsy Garrold, the acting executive director of Food for Maine’s Future, said.

Do this: Check out the Theater at Monmouth’s summer shows

–The Theater at Monmouth is offering a slew of shows for the summer season, including “Twelfth Night,” “Richard III,” “Enchanted April,” “Dial M for Murder” and “Pride @ Prejudice,” playing through Aug. 19.

–BDN theater critic Judy Harrison says Janis Stevens’ performance as Mrs. Graves in “Enchanted April” will “go down in Monmouth history as unforgettable,” and that Jack Lowenthal is “the perfect combination of charm and smarm” as Tony Wendice in “Dial M for Murder.”

