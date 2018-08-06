Public to weigh in on local beach leash law proposal

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 6, 2018 10:42 am

SACO, Maine — Residents will get the chance to weigh in Monday night on a plan to keep dogs leashed on Saco beaches during key parts of the year.

The proposal requires dogs to be on a leash during the spring and summer months from April through the end of September at all times.

Dogs are currently only required to be on a leash on the beach until 5 p.m. during the months of July and August.

Saco city officials said the new plan is part of an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, who will be funding and fixing the Camp Ellis jetty.

The proposed change stems from officials at the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife who want to protect plovers on the beaches.

If approved, the changes would go into effect next April.

Some dog owners said they liked the idea, but others said it will prevent them from visiting.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance starts at 6:30 p.m. at Saco’s city hall.

