2 men walking from Iowa to Maine say they’ve discovered ‘Americans are pretty nice people’

@IowatoMaine photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • August 6, 2018 12:03 pm

Two men are taking a long walk from Iowa to Portland, Maine, and they expect to be in Maine in less than a week.

Max Granfield and Stephen Skinner have been on the road for months.

Granfield said they are carrying everything they need to survive on their backs, including food, water, and a tent for shelter.

Granfield said many people have helped them along the way.

“It’s made me more patriotic than I already was. It goes beyond even words like constitution and democracy and freedom. I really do value those things, but there’s something in the character of the people, like I think Americans, generally, are just pretty nice people, and there is some real, real value in that,” Granfield said.

The adventurers said they travel about 25 miles a day.

As for what they plan to do when they arrive in Portland, they say they want to eat a good bowl of clam chowder.

