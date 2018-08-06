New England
Boston’s 1st black police commissioner sworn in

Jessica Rinaldi | AP
In this July 23, 2018 photo, newly appointed Boston Police Commissioner William Gross speaks at City Hall after he was introduced to succeed William Evans. Gross will be sworn in as the city's first African American police commissioner on Monday, Aug. 6.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Boston’s police department is getting a new leader.

William Gross became the city’s first black police commissioner during a ceremony at noon on Monday at the Morning Star Baptist Church, where his mother has been a member for 35 years.

Gross takes over from William Evans, who announced last month that he was retiring after nearly 40 years in the department. Evans took a job as police chief at Boston College.

Gross joined the force in 1985 and worked his way up from a patrol officer to its second-in-command in 2014. He has long been one of the public faces of the department and is well-known in the community.

Bishop John M. Borders III was slated to preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

