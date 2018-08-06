Python escapes again in coastal Maine city

Camden Police Department | BDN Camden Police Department | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 6, 2018 11:51 am

Police are asking people in Camden to be aware of a 4- to 5-foot ball python that is mostly likely slithering and hiding near Sea Street, after the snake escaped from an enclosure at its owner’s home.

The python belongs to a Sea Street resident who realized the elusive serpent escaped its enclosure Sunday afternoon. More than a year ago, police captured the same snake after it mounted its first escape, according to Camden police Information Officer Jeff Sukeforth.

“The little bugger got out again,” Sukeforth said.

After the first escape, police found the python in the area of Sea Street the following day. Sukeforth said the snake “just kind of curled up in the heat” and did not interact with people.

On Monday morning, Camden police posted on their Facebook page, alerting people that the snake had escaped again. “We wanted everyone to be aware,” Sukeforth said.

If you’re in Camden and you happen to see the brown-and-tan, spotted-and-scaled reptile, “don’t try to make contact with it, stay away from it,” Sukeforth said, “just leave it alone.”

Police are asking anyone who sees the python to call the Knox Communications Center at 236-3030.

