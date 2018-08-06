Former student accused of threatening Maine high school

Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 6, 2018 12:24 pm

Police arrested a former student of Mt. View High School in Thorndike for allegedly making a threat against the school on social media.

Kevin J. Randall, 18, of Knox was arrested last month on a charge of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 22, Randall allegedly used Snapchat to send a photo of an AR-15 with the caption “Lookout Mt. View,” according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. The assault rifle belonged to a friend’s father, Trafton said.

A person in Unity who was aware of the alleged photo notified police. Mt. View High School serves the communities of Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Monroe, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity and Waldo.

After being arrested on July 31, Randall appeared in court on Aug. 1, where he was released from jail on $500 cash bail, according to the release. He is due back in court on Sept. 11.

