Brunswick to hold rabies forum in response to recent attacks

Francis Moran | AP
A red fox licks his chops while eating a stolen chicken from a neighboring farm in Waitsfield, Vt. Foxes, among other wildlife, have been involved in rabies incidents throughout Maine this summer.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

Following a number of recent incidents involving rabid animals and Brunswick residents, state and local officials will hold a public forum on rabies Thursday evening at the Brunswick town office.

The event will provide information and an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the recent spate of incidents in which people and domestic animals were exposed to rabid animals in Brunswick.

The panel will be moderated by Animal Control Officer Heidi Nelson and will include state veterinarian Michele Walsh of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; game warden Evan Franklin; wildlife biologist Scott Lindsey; and spokesman Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The session will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the town council chambers at 85 Union St.

