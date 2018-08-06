Unity woman killed in Burnham crash identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 6, 2018 11:12 am

The 18-year-old Unity woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Burnham Saturday night has been identified, and police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Cheyenne Bryden, who lived on Albion Road in Unity, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department at 9:48 p.m., Sheriff Jeff Trafton said.

The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Shawn Judkins, who lived at the same address as Bryden and is believed to have been her boyfriend, was traveling south on Horseback Road when it veered off the road, rolled over and struck nearby trees, Trafton said.

The identity of the third passenger, a 16-year-old male from Unity who was in the back seat, has not yet been released by police.

Judkins had a learner’s permit, and inexperience may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Trafton said.

“There were no obvious signs of alcohol being a factor,” Trafton said.

Both men were treated at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. Judkins was released, and the 16-year-old was later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Trafton did not know Monday morning if the 16-year-old had been released.

