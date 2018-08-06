Man who died during Saco River camping trip has been identified

Courtesy Fryeburg Police Departm | BDN Courtesy Fryeburg Police Departm | BDN

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • August 6, 2018 10:53 am

The New Hampshire man who died on the shore of the Saco River on Sunday has been identified.

The Nashua man has been identified as 27-year-old Dylan Szabad, according to CBS affiliate WGME. Szabad was on a canoe and camping trip with his friends when he died, according to Fryeburg police Chief Joshua Potvin. Szabad was found dead outside his tent on the beach when police arrived.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, a medical emergency call involving a canoeist near mile 14 of the Saco River was placed to the Fryeburg Police Department, which responded in an airboat with paramedics, Potvin said Sunday.

Szabad’s body was taken Sunday to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta to determine the cause of death. No cause of death has been released, according to WGME.

BDN writer Alex Acquisto contributed to this report.

