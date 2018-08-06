Dry conditions having small impact on potato growth

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

HOULTON, Maine — Although it has been a dry, hot summer, the annual potato growing season appears to be right on schedule, according to industry officials.

“As a whole, quality is good everywhere,” said Don Flannery, president of the Maine Potato Board. “There has been no diseases, but it has been dry and hot, and drier in some areas than others.”

Flannery said southern Aroostook County has probably fared the best in terms of securing what little bit of rainfall there has been so far this summer, while the northern part of the state, like Fort Kent and Madawaska, have received the least amount of rain.

“Everyone can use some more water and there is no doubt about that,” he said. “But quality wise, I think we will be putting a good, quality crop into storage this year. The tale of the tape will be what our yields are once digging begins. It was dry last summer too and we ended up with a good yield.”

The next two or three weeks will be crucial for many area farmers in hopes of seeing their crops “bulk up” before the harvest, Flannery added.

