August 05, 2018
Stranded seal attracts a crowd at Maine beach

SEAN D. ELLIOT | AP
Spectators join Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program staff and volunteers to watch as Eleuthera, a 4 to 5 month old female gray seal, swims away after being released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, R.I., Friday, June 8, 2018. A harbor seal stranded on the beach in York Saturday attracted a crowd of onlookers.
By CBS 13

YORK, Maine — A harbor seal became stranded on Long Sands Beach in York Saturday.

The seal was spotted early in the morning and attracted quite an audience on the beach.

[Seals were once nearly wiped out from the Gulf of Maine. Here’s how they were brought back]

According to Marine Mammals of Maine, the seal was transported to their center for care. They said the seal was not feeling well due to some respiratory infections, but they hope medication and proper nutrition can help him.

York Police and local lifeguards helped keep the seal safe until the response team arrived.

