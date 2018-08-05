Stranded seal attracts a crowd at Maine beach

SEAN D. ELLIOT | AP SEAN D. ELLIOT | AP

By CBS 13 • August 5, 2018 9:56 am

YORK, Maine — A harbor seal became stranded on Long Sands Beach in York Saturday.

The seal was spotted early in the morning and attracted quite an audience on the beach.

According to Marine Mammals of Maine, the seal was transported to their center for care. They said the seal was not feeling well due to some respiratory infections, but they hope medication and proper nutrition can help him.

York Police and local lifeguards helped keep the seal safe until the response team arrived.

