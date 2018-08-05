Teen dies in Burnham crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 5, 2018 11:52 am

An 18-year-old-woman died late Saturday night in a car crash in Burnham after the car she was a passenger in veered off the road and flipped, according to a local television station report.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was in the vehicle with two men, one of whom was driving, according to WABI.

The Aug. 4 crash occurred on South Horseback Road just after 10 p.m. The condition of the other two passengers is not yet known, but they were taken to nearby hospital.

Inexperience operating a vehicle may have been a factor in the crash, Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said.

“The driver had only a learner’s permit, so he probably doesn’t have a lot of experience with driving yet,” he told the news station.

Trafton was not immediately available for comment Sunday afternoon.

