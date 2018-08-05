Dozens displaced following tornado in New England town

Steve Lanava | AP Steve Lanava | AP

The Associated Press • August 5, 2018 12:54 pm

A storm that sent a tornado spiraling through a Massachusetts town has left one person injured and dozens displaced.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Webster on Saturday morning.

At a briefing, Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey said one person was injured when debris fell on her car, but she has since been treated and released.

Emergency management officials say more than 40 people have been displaced. Across town, trees are split in half, roofs are torn off and a local supermarket is destroyed.

The tornado included winds of up to 110 mph. The weather service says the area was slammed with torrential rain.

This is the third tornado to hit southern Massachusetts in the last three weeks, including two in Douglas and Upton.

