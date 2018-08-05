Midcoast
August 06, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Teacher Texts | Blueberry Hikes | Red Sox
Midcoast

Brunswick cops seeking person of interest in criminal mischief case

CBS 13 image courtesy of Brunswick Police Department
CBS 13 image courtesy of Brunswick Police Department
Brunswick Police are looking for a person of interest in an aggravated criminal mischief incident seen on Route 123 in Harpswell early Sunday morning.
By CBS 13

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest as part of an investigation into what they are calling aggravated criminal mischief Sunday morning.

Police are not releasing any details on the criminal mischief itself. On a Facebook post, police share images and a surveillance video of a man walking.

The post indicates the person of interest may have been walking or hitchhiking on Route in Harpswell in the area of High Head Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brunswick Police at 725-5521 or email Det. John Roma at jrome@brunswickpd.org.

information can also be provided by email to tips@brunswickpd.org.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like