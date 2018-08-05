Brunswick cops seeking person of interest in criminal mischief case

CBS 13 image courtesy of Brunswick Police Department CBS 13 image courtesy of Brunswick Police Department

By CBS 13 • August 5, 2018 9:27 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest as part of an investigation into what they are calling aggravated criminal mischief Sunday morning.

Police are not releasing any details on the criminal mischief itself. On a Facebook post, police share images and a surveillance video of a man walking.

The post indicates the person of interest may have been walking or hitchhiking on Route in Harpswell in the area of High Head Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brunswick Police at 725-5521 or email Det. John Roma at jrome@brunswickpd.org.

information can also be provided by email to tips@brunswickpd.org.

