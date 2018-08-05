Orrington deputy clerk tapped for interim town manager

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 5, 2018 9:39 am

The deputy clerk for the town of Orrington has been selected to serve as the interim town manager.

Andy Fish, who has been a deputy town clerk since last fall, was chosen unanimously by the Board of Selectmen after a special executive session Friday afternoon, Town Clerk Susan Carson said.

The appointment came fewer than two weeks after former Town Manager Paul White, who held the post for a decade, abruptly quit, citing a rocky relationship with the board and its chairman, Keith Bowden. The has since board interviewed three people for the position, but Fish was the only internal candidate.

Fish will begin serving as interim manager on Monday, Aug. 6, until the board finds a permanent replacement.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.