Body of missing Massachusetts man found in Moosehead Lake

Photo courtesy of Maine Warden Service Photo courtesy of Maine Warden Service

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 4, 2018 3:54 pm

The body of a 66-year-old Massachusetts man missing since Thursday was pulled from Moosehead Lake early Saturday afternoon.

Maine Game Warden Service divers located the body of 66-year-old Robert Hammond about 50 feet below the lake surface around 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4, Lt. Kevin Adam said. Hammond was found close to the southern end of Moose Island, near where his abandoned boat had been discovered two days prior. He had been staying nearby at the Spencer Bay campground.

Land and water searches ensued Thursday for Hammond, of Hanson, Massachusetts, shortly after police received a complaint of an abandoned boat near the island shore in Greenville.

Hammond is believed to have left his campsite in his boat in the late morning on Thursday, Aug. 2 and drove south into Greenville, where he docked it at the public landing, wardens said. He bought gas from a local store before heading north, back in the direction of his campsite.

At some point during that trip back to his campsite, for a reason not yet known by law enforcement, Hammond’s boat “made a 180-degree slow turn and then stopped on the shore of Moose Island, where wardens would eventually locate it,” Lt. Adam said.

Hammond’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

