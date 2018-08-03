Man charged in 11 robberies that shook southern Maine pleads guilty

Courtesy of the Westbrook Police Courtesy of the Westbrook Police

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 8:15 am

A Westbrook man accused of committing a series of armed robberies in southern Maine this spring pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland to 11 counts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Travis Jonathon Card, 38, waived indictment and admitted he robbed or attempted to rob 11 businesses between March 20 and April 11, according to court documents.

By pleading guilty, Card admitted that he brandished a gun during the following robberies on the following dates:

— Riverton Gas Station in Portland on March 20

— Lil’ Mart Gas Station in Falmouth on March 21

— Good Things Variety in Westbrook on March 22

— Express Mart in Cumberland on March 22

— Daily Grind in Westbrook on March 24

— China Taste in Portland on March 25

— Subway in Westbrook on March 26

— Aroma Joe’s in South Portland on March 27

— China Eatery in Old Orchard Beach on March 29

— Gulf Mart in Westbrook on April 6

— Moby Dick Variety in Old Orchard Beach on April 11

Card left China Taste, Aroma Joe’s and Moby Dick Variety without any cash when clerks either did not understand English or thwarted Card’s efforts, according to the prosecution version of events to which he pleaded guilty.

In all, Card admitted to stealing nearly $3,000, according to court documents.

The least amount of money the alleged robber got away with was $198.11 on March 21 from a Falmouth gas station. The most was during a robbery the next day when an estimated $650 to $700 was allegedly taken from a Cumberland convenience store.

He was arrested April 13 and charged in Cumberland County with one county of Class A robbery. Card was charged with in federal court in June. He has been jailed since his arrest.

Card faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each robbery or attempted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Card’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors does not include a sentencing recommendation.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force, which is composed of agents and officers from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Portland, South Portland, and Lewiston police departments; in conjunction with the Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, and Old Orchard Beach police departments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

