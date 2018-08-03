Wardens seek information about Mass. man missing at Moosehead Lake

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service Courtesy of Maine Warden Service

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 4:14 pm

The Maine Warden Service is seeking information about a Massachusetts man whose boat was found abandoned near the shore of Moose Island on Moosehead Lake in Greenville.

Robert Hammond, 66, of Hanson, Massachusetts, did not return Thursday to his campsite at Spenser Bay, according to a press release issued Friday.

The search for Hammond began Thursday after the warden service received a complaint about an abandoned boat.

Wardens went to the area Friday and found a boat almost on shore in very shallow water with no sign of the boat’s owner, the press release said.

Anyone who saw Hammond on Thursday on Moosehead Lake is asked to call the warden service at 207-973-3700.

