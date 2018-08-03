Woman to be sentenced for stabbing Maine man to death

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 6:00 am

A Maine woman convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a 43-year-old Belmont man to death in a driveway in February 2017 is set to be sentenced Wednesday in a Belfast courtroom.

Victoria Scott, 25, claimed she was defending herself on the evening of Feb. 8, 2017, when she plunged a knife repeatedly into Edwin Littlefield’s leg during a fight that started as a minor argument between acquaintances.

Prosecutors previously said they expected to request a prison term of 10 to 15 years. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years.

Scott said Littlefield, 43, had knocked her to the ground in the driveway outside a mutual friend’s home in Waldo, straddled her, struck her in the face and choked her until she believed she was going to black out.

She said she pulled a knife from her pocket, and stabbed Littlefield in the thigh and calf in an effort to get him off her. Littlefield suffered 11 knife wounds, though Scott told investigators she thought she had stabbed him five times at most.

Scott, then 23, claimed she went into the driveway to ask Littlefield why he seemed upset and that he attacked her.

Prosecutors contended that Scott overheard Littlefield saying disparaging things about her, and that she pursued him as he was trying to leave the house and that she provoked the assault.

Littlefield’s family took solace in the verdict, saying Littlefield never would have attacked a woman, especially over a minor disagreement.

Scott allegedly stabbed two other people during fights in the past, according to court records, but Scott’s attorneys blocked those past incidents from being presented during her trial. Neither of those victims decided to press charges.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Waldo County Superior Court.

Scott’s attorney, Steven Peterson, has said that he expects to appeal the verdict after sentencing and challenge the jury’s finding that Scott wasn’t acting in self defense.

