Trial set for Rockport man accused of killing 4 in Massachusetts

Josh Reynolds | AP

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 12:08 pm

A Rockport man accused of killing four people, including his mother and grandparents, in Massachusetts last year is set to go to trial in April 2019.

Orion Krause faces four murder charges stemming from the Sept. 8, 2017, killings that took place at his grandparents’ home in Groton, Massachusetts.

Krause was deemed competent to stand trial in October after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. The jury trial is scheduled to begin April 22 at the Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to a court clerk.

Krause is accused of killing his mother, Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60; her parents Elizabeth “Esu” Lackey, 85, and Frank Danby “Dan” Lackey III, 89; and their home health aide, Bertha Mae Parker, 68.

This spring, Krause pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. At the time, his attorney said he expects the evidence to show “mental illness is the entire explanation for this tragedy.”

Krause allegedly admitted he committed the killings with a baseball bat, according to police reports.

Police found the bodies of his mother and grandparents sitting in chairs in the kitchen, while Parker’s body was found in a flower bed outside the home.

On the night of the killings, Krause allegedly called a former college professor and said, “I have to kill my mom.”

Krause allegedly told investigators he “freed them,” according to police reports.

If conviction on all charges, Krause faces a maximum of four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

