Police: Bailed-out driver hits 100 mph in four-town coastal Maine chase

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 12:30 pm

A Boothbay Harbor man out on bail for robbery led police on a chase through four towns at speeds of up to 100 mph Thursday afternoon before he was located by a police dog and arrested in Woolwich.

Hunter Andrews, 19, was free on bail for a Class A robbery charge resulting from an April home invasion in Nobleboro, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Boothbay Harbor police received a report at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday from a local resident who said Andrews had taken his vehicle without permission.

Shortly after police issued an alert about Andrews, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 27 in Boothbay and attempted to stop him, but he allegedly accelerated instead.

“Due to the nature of the information, deputies continued the pursuit,” the release states.

Deputies chased the vehicle through Edgecomb and across a bridge to Wiscasset. During the pursuit, Andrews’ vehicle allegedly struck several cars, breaking mirrors.

Several law enforcement officers attempted to deploy “spike strips” to deflate Andrews’ tires but were unable to do so in time.

Because of the collisions, speed and a lack of additional police in the area, officers ended the pursuit. No one was injured during the chase, according to the release.

Searchers later found the vehicle in the parking area of the Montsweag Flea Market. It apparently failed to negotiate the turn onto Mountain Road in Woolwich and had gone airborne, crashing into the flea market parking area. Andrews had allegedly fled on foot, according to the release.

Lincoln County and Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies and a police dog team from the Topsham Police Department, along with police from Wiscasset and Boothbay, searched the area, located Andrews and took him into custody.

He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for medical clearance, and then to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he remained held without bail Friday morning.

Andrews is charged with Class C felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer and violation of conditions of release, as well as misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license, operating under the influence, theft of a motor vehicle and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the events to contact Deputy Chase Bosse or Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-6576 or bkane@lincolnso.me.

