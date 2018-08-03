How to see Andre the Seal on the screen and in stone this summer

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018

It’s been decades since Andre the Seal last visited Rockport Harbor, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of chances to experience his legacy in the Rockport area this summer.

Next week, the Camden Opera House is showing a documentary on the iconic harbor seal’s life, centered around his summer trips to Rockport, where he was rescued as a days-old pup by local tree surgeon and diver Harry Goodridge in 1961.

The film, “Andre: The Seal Who Came Home,” originally aired on PBS four years ago in a series called “My Wild Affair,” which aimed to tell the stories of the bonds between people and animals. Through a partnership with Maine Public, a free screening of the film will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Camden Opera House.

Andre’s bond with Goodridge and the overall community of Rockport is undeniable. After saving the abandoned seal pup, Goodridge took Andre home and raised him. He would bring the seal to the harbor to swim until he was old enough to swim freely in the ocean.

Despite that freedom, Andre would return to Rockport every summer for the next 25 years.

Goodridge and Andre would put on performances for tourists and locals alike in the harbor, garnering local and national attention. His story was the basis for the feature film “Andre,” and the book, “A Seal Called Andre.”

Earlier this summer, Rockport rallied around saving a limestone statue of Andre the Seal that has been on the harbor’s waterfront since 1978.

During years of exposure to the elements, several cracks developed on the facial portion of the statue. Legacy Rockport, a nonprofit organization facilitating the funding for the project, was able to raise $16,000 for the restoration. With the repairs only totaling $14,000, the remaining $2,000 will be used for maintenance to the statue going forward, according to Charlton Ames, a member of Legacy Rockport.

The restoration was completed in late June, and a festival was held June 28 for the unveiling of the improved Andre the Seal statue.

“It was just absolutely so cute,” Ames said of the statue’s unveiling. “I can’t imagine anything cuter.”

The statue remains open to the public, without fencing, so people — especially children — can continue to get as close as they want to Andre the Seal.

