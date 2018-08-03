Lewiston brawl sends one to hospital and one to jail, ends with gunshot

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 3, 2018 11:07 am

Updated: August 3, 2018 11:10 am

Lewiston police are investigating a brawl on Bradley Street where a gun was fired.

Witnesses are describing a violent scene, and at least one man has been arrested, while one person was transported to the hospital.

Police say what started out as an argument between a group of people on Bradley Street turned into a physical altercation and ended with a gunshot.

Witnesses on Bradley Street say they were shocked by what they saw this afternoon.

“I’m like, ‘What is going on here?'” witness Alphonse Blouin told CBS 13. “I’m sitting here (on my porch) and a bike turned around the corner — I believe it was a Kawasaki — and a bunch of guys stopped him and they just started kicking the heck out of him. Three or four of them. I mean, they were beating him bad. He had a helmet on, but they were going through the mask part with their feet. And I don’t know if it was him or them, to be honest with you, (but) a gun went off.”

Lewiston police responded to the scene, shutting down Bradley Street for hours.

Fortunately, no one was struck by a bullet, but police say one person went to the hospital with injuries from the fight.

“Concerning to us, obviously, is the fact that a fight’s occurring in the middle of the day,” Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department told CBS 13. “Even more concerning was the fact that a firearm was displayed and fired off in a pretty populous area. … It’s something that the officers, every day that they strap their gun on and put their uniform on, that they’re worried about.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Anthony Dipierro of Lewiston was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.

The Thursday fight comes about six weeks after a large brawl in Lewiston’s Kennedy Park left one man dead and a local community on edge.

“Something’s got to be done, because it’s starting to work its way (into the residential neighborhoods),” Blouin said. “I don’t know if it’s drug-related or what. I don’t know. But they wanted him bad.”

Diepierro was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. His bail was set at $1,500.

