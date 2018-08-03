Truck hauling construction equipment strikes I-95 bridge in Bangor

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 9:30 am

A truck hauling a large piece of construction equipment struck the Interstate 95 bridge that passes over Broadway in Bangor Friday morning

The crash, which took place sometime before 8:30 am, slowed traffic on the busy road during the morning commute. At 9:20 pm, the road heading away from downtown was closed to one lane near the crash scene.

The truck belongs to a private company, according to Bangor public works. The equipment appears to have clipped and dented the metal siding off the interstate overpass. The bridge is posted at 14 feet, 3 inches.

